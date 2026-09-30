Harford County records 28 rabies cases as low-cost vaccine clinic planned

FALLSTON, Md. — The list reads like a virtual ‘Who’s Who’ of local wildlife, 28 confirmed cases of rabies matching last year’s entire total in Harford County, and recently, an infected, stray cat turned up at the Humane Society.

“It was like the classic like foaming and head tilt,” explained Marketing Director Erin Long.

Rabies vaccines are mandated for domestic animals, and Long says in the absence of the vaccination, contracting rabies can mean certain death.

“It’s too late,” Long told us, “Once they start showing signs and symptoms, it’s too late and, yes, the only way to test is by taking a tissue sample from the brain, so yes, it’s too late.”

In a bid to protect pets, the Humane Society will be holding a vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 24th at the Aberdeen Fire Department on North Rogers Street.

Workers at a similar event in the spring vaccinated almost 500 animals, and they’re expecting even more in light of the rabies outbreak.

They’re also offering the vaccines at pennies on the dollar compared to the shots offered by most veterinarians, which can cost a few hundred bucks.

“People are struggling right now,” said Long, “When it’s a case of, ‘Am I going to, you know, feed myself? Am I going to take care of my pet?’ and often times, care for the pet does start to suffer so we are trying to keep our price point really low so, yes, 15-dollar vaccinations. It’s really unheard of.”

