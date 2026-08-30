The Mall in Columbia removes paid preferred parking signs

COLUMBIA, Howard County — Shoppers at The Mall in Columbia are once again parking for free in spaces recently designated as paid "preferred parking."

WMAR-2 News Blair Sabol, your Howard County Reporter, first told you about the paid parking earlier this month.

Now, those preferred parking signs have been removed from lots near Main Event and Restaurant Row, and drivers are once again using those spaces without paying.

The preferred parking program designated 120 parking spots for paid use. Under the system, drivers would scan a QR code posted on signs in the lot and pay for the convenience of parking closer to mall entrances. No app was required.

At the time, mall owner and operator GGP said the program was intended to give shoppers making quick trips easier access to parking.

"Preferred Parking is intended for guests who are making a quick stop or simply prefer the convenience of parking closer to the entrance," spokesperson Claudia Ilagan previously told WMAR-2 News.

GGP also emphasized that the designated area represented less than 2% of the property's total parking, leaving more than 98% of spaces free for visitors.

The move drew mixed reactions from shoppers. Some questioned whether paying for parking at a suburban mall would discourage visitors, while others wondered whether the spots would remain largely unused.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to mall management for comment on the removal of the signs and to ask whether the paid parking plan is still moving forward.

