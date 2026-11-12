From military intelligence to home care: How one Army veteran is serving seniors in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Christopher Hopes spent 27 years in the Army before answering a different call: home care.

Hopes is the owner and regional director of Griswold Home Care in Ellicott City. He and his team serve clients in Howard, Frederick, and Carroll counties who need extra support — with a specialty in caring for fellow veterans.

"Your whole purpose is to alleviate a human being's suffering; we get to be the person you call, and we like to be told, 'send me, we'll go do it,'" Hopes said.

After leaving the Army, Hopes said he was offered many jobs that offered big contracts, but didn't feel right.

Christopher Hopes Hopes and his daughter

"I needed something where I could look my daughter in the eye and say, 'Papa is doing something righteous and noble for the community,'" Hopes said. "I'm putting all the things I've learned: operations, logistics, acquisitions, and I'm able to translate that over to, now, a human purpose."

He can now be there for people when they need it the most. This week, when a Vietnam veteran in Columbia needed help connecting with VA resources for hearing aids, Hopes stepped in.

"His daughter called and said, 'Hope, aren't you a veteran? My dad was in Vietnam; can you get him hooked up to the VA? He needs hearing aids,'" Hopes said. "Yeah, I can get you hearing aids; there's something about veterans know veterans."

That connection to the veteran community also shapes who Hopes hires, who may face a difficult transition when leaving the military.

"When you're leaving your service branch, the veteran has an 80% chance of failure of their first job; it's not that they can't do the job, they're looking for something different," Hopes said.

Barbara O Photography/Barbara O Photography Jeron Ford back when he was in the Navy

Jeron Ford knows that reality firsthand after re-entering the workforce following his 22 years in the Navy.

"When I got out of the military, I was looking for work for like 8 months before I got my first job," Ford said. "You get out and get all these accolades you did and no one's hiring."

Ford said he began exploring home care as a career option and decided to give it a try. Hopes brought him on as a recruiting manager, and Ford has since helped other veterans find jobs in the field.

"They understand that this field isn't the most lucrative-paying field, but they understand why it exists, and they go out there and give their best care," Ford said. "We need more caregivers."

Taylor Epps Jeron Ford at Griswold

For veterans who may be hesitant to ask for help, Hopes has a message.

"Reach out, look for the resources; it's here, and you have veterans doing this, so it's not a sign of weakness; it's a sign of strength and I'm proud of every veteran that does reach out to me," Hopes said.

For more information on becoming a caregiver or receiving care, click here.

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