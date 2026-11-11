Golden Corral marks 26 years of free Veterans Day meals for vets: 'It's important'

HANOVER, Md. — Golden Corral continued its tradition of thanking veterans and service members with a free meal on Veterans Day, marking the 26th year of its Military Appreciation Night.

The event was held in partnership with the Disabled American Veterans, or DAV. For organizers, the night was about more than a meal — it was a chance to remind veterans they are not forgotten and to connect them with help.

George E. Ross, commander of the DAV's Fort Meade chapter, said many veterans don't realize what support is available to them.

"A lot of veterans don't even know about the support they can get. A lot of them give up hope because they don't think they have any support, but we here at Disabled American Veterans, we believe in helping them... because some gave all, all gave some," Ross said. "I'm a 100% disabled veteran... so I want to give back and help them out any way I can."

Ross said one of the most important things the DAV does is help veterans file disability claims, a process many find confusing.

"We have chapter service officers that will help a veteran with their claim ... A lot of people don't know what the claim process looks like," Ross said.

Ross said the organization also wants veterans to know they are not alone.

"First you let the veteran know that you ain't forgot about them," Ross said. "They're not alone... as long as this organization and other veterans service organizations exist, we'll be there to help them."

Charles Lockett, a retired Army veteran, said he has relied on the DAV for decades.

"DAV is a good organization... somebody we can always go to," Lockett said. "My father was a veteran, turned me on to DAV 40 years ago, and they still do not miss a beat like Golden Corral in supporting the veterans of America."

Golden Corral and the DAV will continue fundraising through Sunday, Nov. 29. Click here to donate.

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