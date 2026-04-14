Bail denied for Columbia couple charged in connection to toddler's death

COLUMBIA, Md. — Investigators allege the actions, and inaction, of a toddler’s mother and her boyfriend had deadly consequences. They're now facing several criminal charges.

According to charging documents, mother Kathleen Amesbury messaged Dale Brown Jr. that her daughter’s death last March “was a blessing in disguise” and that she had “failed as a parent.”

“If you really are not fit to be a parent, if you really think of it that way, then one, you shouldn’t have a kid in the first place then, two, give it to someone who would actually give them a loving home,” neighbor Moxxie said.

Bail denied for couple charged in toddler's death Mom, boyfriend arrested in child's death

Both were arrested in Pennsylvania last month after a year-long investigation into the case. They were extradited on April 8, and later held without bond. Their next court appearances are scheduled in early May.

They are facing second-degree murder, child abuse and neglect charges.

The case began last March when Amesbury called 911 when she awoke to her 3-year-old vomiting a brown substance and wasn’t responsive.

According to charging documents, doctors at the hospital noticed extensive injuries on the child. She had “tremendous swelling of her brain” and bruising all over her body, including her cheek, chin, neck, abdomen, ribs, hip and knee.

When asked by police, both defendants didn’t have a clear explanation as to why or how she got these injuries.

Medical professionals noted that the bruises “would’ve been caused by high impact, such as a fall from a second story of a house, a train accident, or being bludgeoned," according to court records.

The pair did later report the child had eaten a bottle of melatonin and was sleeping the entire day prior, but never sought out medical care. Police found evidence that they had both searched where to buy smelling salts online on their phones. Their stories related to the melatonin did not align on certain details.

Brown also, at one point, checked the child’s eyes and noticed one pupil was dilated but continued to let her sleep.

Investigators reported growing inconsistencies in their stories. When they asked for Amesbury’s phone, she reportedly threw it on the ground, “in an attempt to destroy it.”

Neighbors reported seeing no visible signs of abuse, but were shocked to hear what happened behind closed doors.

“Kids should be protected. Plain and simple,"Moxxie said. “That’s really someone who doesn’t deserve to be a parent. That’s someone who deserves every last bit of punishment that’s coming their way. That’s disgusting.”

A person who identified themselves as a friend at the house told WMAR-2 News that Amesbury was wrongfully accused.

Though they declined to speak any further.

Last year in Howard County, there were 40 physical child abuse investigations. This year so far, there have been 15.

For more resources on how to report suspected child abuse, click here.