Mother, boyfriend charged with murder in 3-year-old's death in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — A mother and her boyfriend are facing murder charges in connection with the death of her 3-year-old child in Columbia, police announced Friday.

Kathleen Amesbury, 28, and her boyfriend, Dale Brown Jr., 25, were arrested in Pennsylvania. According to police, Brown is a Pennsylvania resident.

Police say hospital staff contacted them on March 26, 2025, after the child was brought to the hospital via ambulance from a home in the 7200 block of Procopio Circle with severe injuries.

The child died at the hospital two days later.

Following a year-long investigation, detectives determined that Amesbury and Brown were responsible for the child's death.

They are charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree child abuse, involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a minor.