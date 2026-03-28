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Mother, boyfriend charged with murder in 3-year-old's death in Columbia

Howard County police car
Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Howard County police car
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COLUMBIA, Md. — A mother and her boyfriend are facing murder charges in connection with the death of her 3-year-old child in Columbia, police announced Friday.

Kathleen Amesbury, 28, and her boyfriend, Dale Brown Jr., 25, were arrested in Pennsylvania. According to police, Brown is a Pennsylvania resident.

Police say hospital staff contacted them on March 26, 2025, after the child was brought to the hospital via ambulance from a home in the 7200 block of Procopio Circle with severe injuries.

The child died at the hospital two days later.

Following a year-long investigation, detectives determined that Amesbury and Brown were responsible for the child's death.

They are charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree child abuse, involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a minor.

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