Al's Love Cafe is brewing opportunity, employing people who are neurodiverse

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — It's a bustling morning at Al's Love Cafe. The baristas are making drinks while customers enjoy pastries and the cozy atmosphere.

"Its good, its amazing. [I] love this place, I love Al’s cafe," said Kobe Lashley, one of the employees.

Love and opportunity were the inspiration behind this coffee shop in Old Ellicott City. Alarice Vidale de Palacios, also known as Al, signed a lease for the building two years ago. Her mission is to employ neurodiverse people, a group with which she has first-hand experience. She says her four sons are all neurodivergent.

"Its difficult for the neurotypical world to work with our individuals simply because we’re not normally set up for that," she said. "I saved my money and wanted to create something where they would be able to integrate with the community."

One of her sons, Jose Moreno, is an employee at Al's Love Cafe. He says prior to getting this job, it was a struggle at times to find employment.

"I would get the interview but I wouldn’t get the job and that has been a bumpy ride," he said. "Or working and then finding out I could no longer work at a different location. Having this place is a great opportunity."

Lashley shared the same sentiment, saying he too has been frustrated by barriers while looking for a job. "I feel happy to be working here, I feel happy with my people," he said.

Vidale de Palacios hires most of the staff through a company she started called the Center for the Advancement of the Specially Enabled, or C.A.S.E. They offer support and resources to adults with special needs.

Rene Junior is a co-director at C.A.S.E. and also works with the employees at the cafe. "I encourage them to go out, have fun, speak to people, gain confidence in case they want to go on past this," he said.

Vidale de Palacios says its been a lot of time and money to transform the space into a cafe, but when she steps back and looks at what she and her team have accomplished, the effort is worth it.

"I can look back at all the videos that we’ve taken as we’ve gone through the process and you see the results. And now the community is involved so that’s bigger. It’s bigger than me, it’s bigger than them. Its truly community."

Al's Love Cafe is opened seven days a week and is located behind La Palapas near Lot D.