Rachel Morin's killer handed two life sentences without the chance of parole

BEL AIR, Md. — Monday capped off a two-year road to justice for the family of Rachel Morin.

The man convicted of murdering the Bel Air mother of five finally learned his fate.

The Rachel Morin family has arrived, dressed in all black.



Last week marked two years since her death. pic.twitter.com/jX20y7SeEo — Blair Sabol TV (@BlairSabolTV) August 11, 2025

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez was given two consecutive life sentences, plus 40 years, without the chance for parole.

Morin's death helped reignite a nationwide debate on illegal immigration, a center-piece of President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.

Hernandez, a native of El Salvador, was illegally in the country when he raped and murdered the mother of five along the Ma & Pa Trail in August of 2023.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed he'd been expelled from the country on three prior occasions before the tragic killing.

Following a nine-day trial, a Harford County jury in April convicted Hernandez of 1st degree premeditated murder and rape, along with one count of 3rd degree sexual offense and kidnapping.

His defense team tried getting a hearing in another jurisdiction, citing concerns over public vilification, but a judge denied the motion.

On sentencing day, Hernandez's lawyers told a judge their client is a family man that was working to help his family.

They also denied reports of Hernandez being in a gang, claiming he's shown interest in education and rehabilitation.

WMAR-2 News reporter Blair Sabol was in the court room Friday, describing Hernandez's demeanor as "stoic," showing barely any emotion to powerful and emotional testimony presented during the hearing.

Worth a mention— some in the courtroom have seen Martinez- Hernandez wipe his eyes (maybe once or twice) during Patty’s testimony. I have not personally witnessed this, and would say overall he has shown no emotion. — Blair Sabol TV (@BlairSabolTV) August 11, 2025

Prosecutors, meanwhile, spent their time painting Hernandez as a liar, whose yet to acknowledge his actions.

They mentioned a psyche evaluation that found Hernandez's risk of re-offending was high due to his cold, dismissive demeanor about the case.

State's Attorney Allison Healey said Hernandez even laughed and joked during his evaluation earlier this summer.

Morin's brother, Michael, also spoke saying he forgives Hernandez because "God sees all, and forgives even the worst of sinners."

Healey said she expects an appeal by Hernandez, but expressed confidence the today's sentencing would stick.

When asked about Hernandez potentially being deported, Healey was doubtful stating it's likely he will spend the rest of his life in Maryland prison.