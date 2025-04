HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The jury has reached a verdict in the Rachel Morin case.

Victor Martinez-Hernandez was found guilty on all counts:

1st degree premeditated murder

1st degree rape

3rd degree sexual offense

kidnapping

His sentencing date will take place at a later date, at least 60-90 days from now.

