Rachel Morin's family shares her story at Republican National Convention

BALTIMORE — The family of Rachel Morin took to the national stage Tuesday night on day two of the Republican National Convention from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It came just 72 hours after former President Donald Trump was shot and nearly assassinated at a rally in Pennsylvania, and just 24 hours after the GOP officially named Trump their 2024 Presidential nominee.

The theme of day two was "Make America Safe Again," a reference Trump often uses when speaking of border security and immigration policy.

Speaking on behalf of Morin's family was her brother Michael.

While sharing the story of his sister's violent rape and murder on Bel Air's Ma & Pa Trail, Michael blamed policies of the Biden-Harris administration for her death.

"Open borders are often portrayed as compassionate and virtuous, but there is nothing compassionate about allowing violent criminals into our country and robbing children of their mother," Michael said before a packed audience. "My sister's death was preventable."

With Trump in attendance, Michael highlighted how his family received a call from the 45th President offering condolences, but heard nothing from Biden.

The mother of five's alleged killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, was in the United States illegally from El Salvador.

He'd been expelled from the country three separate times before Morin's murder, and was also wanted for homicide in his native country.

Martinez Hernandez is currently in custody awaiting trial in October.