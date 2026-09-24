Howard County schools respond to bomb threats

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools sent families an email late last night regarding threats posted on Canvas claiming a bomb was located at four area high schools.

The threats, which officials say do not appear to be credible, have impacted other schools across Maryland as well.

Howard County school leaders said the school system is aware of the threats and is working with law enforcement to respond.

"Partnering with federal law enforcement and the Howard County Police Department, safety measures have and are being taken, including monitoring and investigating threats," Howard County Public Schools said.

While school leaders said the threats do not appear to be credible they are being taken seriously.

"We will continue to coordinate with law enforcement agencies and will provide further information as appropriate," Howard County Public Schools said.

School counselors and staff will be prepared Thursday to meet with any students in need of support.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.