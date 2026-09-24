Oceans Calling Festival cancels Friday shows due to weather, beach erosion

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, has canceled its Friday lineup due to weather-related beach erosion that made it impossible to safely complete the festival build in time.

The festival, scheduled for September 25-27, 2026, announced the cancellation on its website, citing the impact of continued weather throughout the week.

"Despite the extraordinary efforts of our production, site, safety teams, and the city staff/officials the impacts of this week's continued weather, including beach erosion that affected the festival site, have made it impossible to safely complete the build in time for Friday," the announcement said.

Friday's lineup was set to be headlined by Dave Matthews Band and Hootie & the Blowfish, with additional performances scheduled from Ludacris, O.A.R., Yellowcard, Shaggy, Liz Phair, Everlast, Gavin DeGraw, Better Than Ezra, Sons of Legion, KT Tunstall, Shwayze, King Stingray, and Linka Moja.

Ticketholders will receive automatic refunds, organizers said. Single-day Friday tickets and 33% of 3-day tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.

Organizers said they are working to open the festival for Saturday and Sunday, which feature headliners Twenty One Pilots, Gwen Stefani, Mumford & Sons, and Matchbox Twenty.

"We are working very hard to get the show up for the remainder of the weekend, and hoping the conditions improve," the announcement said.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to follow the festival's official channels for updates. More information is available at oceanscallingfestival.com.

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