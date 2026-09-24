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Maryland State Trooper hit in I-695 work zone crash; impaired driving may be a factor

Maryland State Police
WMAR
Maryland State Police<br/>
Maryland State Police
Posted

A Maryland State Trooper is out of the hospital after being hit while working in a construction zone on I-695 near Harford Road.

The crash happened around 1:30 Thursday morning.

Police say the driver of a Honda rear-ended an SUV before continuing into the work zone and hitting the trooper.

Investigators believe impaired driving may have been a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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