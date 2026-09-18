Maryland State Police intern helps rescue injured bald eagle from roadway

CENTREVILLE, Md. — A Maryland State Police intern got an unique experience on Wednesday when troopers were called to help an injured bald eagle from Route 50.

Jackson Roach, with the assistance of Trooper A. Setter and an off-duty law enforcement officer, safely removed the eagle from the roadway and returned it back to the Centreville Barrack.

Maryland State Police contacted the Owl Moon Raptor Center, which helped transport the injured bird to Owl Moon, a rehabilitation center in Boyds.

State Police say that their interns get opportunities to learn, serve, and experience the work of law enforcement firsthand. And Roach can safely say that was an unexpected experience.

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