FALLSTON, Md. — Once-unwanted horses roam the back country of Harford County - 26 of them in all at some undisclosed farms in Fallston, and while all of them have a back story, Ben's has been one filed with peril.

“He had nowhere to go. I mean literally nowhere. No one wanted him," said Becky Bolton, the founder and president of Phoenyx Farm and Sanctuary.

“Ben’s an Appaloosa and he’s a very, very handsome Appaloosa," Bolton said.

Handsome and blind.

Bolton, took in Ben more than eight years ago when many thought he had reached the end of his useful life. A recent bout with cancer prompted his rescue for a second time.

“We found a little lump on him and so we had the vet take a look at it and biopsy it and we had it removed,” Bolton said.

'No one wanted him:' Fallston sanctuary saves blind horse for a second time

Bolton never waivered in her commitment to save Ben and others have since stepped in to help with the bills.

“So his surgery was $1,600 and we did have that sponsored by several individuals as well as Eco-Cool Heating & Air Conditioning, but there’s always more aftercare,” said Bolton, “We have to pay someone to come out to change his bandages for us. Feeding him on a day-to-day basis isn’t cheap. He’s on medication that he requires daily.”

It’s a steep commitment for a blind horse with a now cancer-free hoof that will never carry another rider, but the return on investment can only be measured in the depths of the heart.

“He is just the sweetest, kindest old man as you can see,” said Bolton, “He just loves attention. He’s super loyal. Everyone’s just drawn to him.”