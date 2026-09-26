Maryland Italian Festival offers 'bright light' for title sponsor reeling from warehouse fire

ABERDEEN, Md. — The fourth annual Maryland Italian Festival is back at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen this weekend — and for title sponsor Frank Avena, it comes at a difficult moment.

Avena, owner of Avena Contracting and Jarrettsville Furniture, signed on as the festival's new title sponsor this year. But just last weekend, a fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage to the Jarrettsville Furniture warehouse and its contents, forcing the family-owned business to close.

Despite the setback, the Avena family is at the festival this weekend.

"Obviously they're going through a tough time right now, but they're here. They're celebrating, and I think, I think actually they needed this festival," said Larry Noto, representing the Avena Maryland Italian Festival. "I think it's a kind of a bright light and kind of a dark time for them, but they're going to pull through. We're going to support them any way we can, and I think they're looking forward to a great festival despite what just happened."

RELATED: Jarrettsville Furniture closes after warehouse fire does $1M in damage

Jarrettsville Furniture closes after warehouse fire does $1M in damage

Jarrettsville Furniture has operated since 1972. Investigators say one of the owners had been preparing an art project for an upcoming festival inside the warehouse when something ignited the flames. Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said the cause remains under investigation.

"We're looking at possible spontaneous combustion," Alkire said. "Is there lithium-ion batteries? Because they were within the furniture that was nearby there. So we're looking at a variety of things."

Most of the furniture in the warehouse was awaiting shipping, and in some cases buyers had waited months for it to arrive. The store's 35,000-square-foot showroom sustained only minimal smoke and water damage.

"When she discovered the fire, she immediately called 911. She got out," Alkire said. "Thank God she had the wherewithal; as she was leaving, she actually closed the fire doors."

Now in its second year at Ripken Stadium, the festival features an expanded layout this year, with a center stage and a Heritage Village that has tripled in size from last year. The village includes Italian dance lessons, cooking demonstrations and an Italian market. Elsewhere on the grounds, attendees can find food vendors, glass blowing demonstrations, cooking and wine demonstrations, carnival rides and fireworks.

Admission is $12 for adults and free for children. Satellite parking lots with free shuttles are available, and organizers encourage attendees to use the Let's Rally app to browse menus and the full entertainment lineup.

The festival is organized by the Society of Italian American Businessmen, which Noto said has raised more than $1 million for local charities over 11 years. The organization supports causes ranging from a $100,000 grant program to education scholarships and a 12 Days of Christmas program.

"We're all local businessmen, and a lot of them have stories of rags to riches where they came from nothing," Noto said. "So what better way to celebrate the Italian heritage and tradition than to give back to them."

Since launching in 2023, the festival has drawn nearly 60,000 people from 25 states and eight countries.

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