Edgewood Creamery closing Monday after lease dispute: 'It doesn't mean it's the end of the line'

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Launched in the midst of the pandemic, the Edgewood Creamery opened its doors to a new possibility.

“They came here and they were the only place to get fresh ice cream, so we started coming here continually,” said Thomas Bird.

Unique flavors of ice cream like banana pudding and ube, made from a Filipino yam, soon won over the faithful billing itself as a business of Edgewood and for Edgewood.

“The ice cream is so fresh and creamy, you know. It’s very good,” said Brian Tomko, “and they’re really good with the community. They have a lot of community events here that really help.”

News of the business closing when it couldn’t reach a lease agreement with the building’s owner finds its loyal customers rushing in to buy their favorite icy treats before it shuts its doors on Monday, September 28th.

“When we came here it was for Edgewood, and so when we sat down and looked at the numbers, we said, ‘How much of this is going to be able to go back to Edgewood in some way?’ and for us, it didn’t make sense, right?” said Co-Owner Louis Bono, “So it doesn’t mean it’s the end of the line for us.”

No, Edgewood Creamery will look for a new location in this community as well as opening a second one in Aberdeen, which will carry the name Northside Creamery, but both could be months away, as employees in Edgewood are sidelined from work.

“For right now, it’s going to be really hard,” said Donte Billy, “How the economy is right now, because of everything being to high. Everything’s a little bit harder.”

Just as it will be difficult for customers who’ve come to count on their local creamery to deliver a unique product unlike any other.

“Unfortunately, with times changing,” said Ashton Mills, “A lot of things changing, and it breaks my heart.”