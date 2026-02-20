Man indicted on negligent vehicular manslaughter for crash that led to teen's death

BEL AIR, Md. — A man faces multiple charges, including criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, in connection with the crash that killed 16-year-old Blake Elliott last September.

John Anthony Gaeta Jr. was served with an arrest warrant Friday morning and is being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

Another teen was injured in the crash, but recovered and was released from the hospital in October.

Both teens were students at C. Milton Wright High School.

No court date appears in electronic court records for Gaeta.