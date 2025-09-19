Classmates, friends gather to mourn 16-year-old Blake Elliott killed in crash near Bel Air

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A collection of flowers and her favorite items marks the spot where 16-year-old Blake Elliott died in a car crash, as classmates and friends gather to remember her.

Children sit with teary eyes and heavy hearts, mourning their classmate and friend who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on a busy stretch of road north of Bel Air.

"We just wanted to come and give her flowers and pray and talk to her through God and just sit here and have a moment with her," said Savannah Caponigro, a classmate of Blake's.

According to police, the car Elliott was in was waiting to turn left when it was rear-ended and then struck by a school bus coming from the opposite direction.

"I'm feeling very sad, shocked, it's just really crazy cause I wasn't on the bus but I was definitely on the bus behind it and it was just really crazy," Caponigro said.

"I couldn't believe it I was like no way not Blake, I was like Blake can't go she's too good to this world, the world needs her, she's too good," said Kylie Hildebrandt said.

The other teen in the vehicle remains hospitalized. The driver who rear-ended Elliott's car was also taken to the hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family with costs associated with this tragedy. More than $90,000 has been raised so far.

The school is hosting a vigil at 7 p.m. Friday evening to honor Elliott's memory.

