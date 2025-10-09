Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Harford County student released from hospital after deadly crash with school bus last month

BEL AIR, Md. — A 17-year-old Harford County student severely injured in a deadly crash last month has been released from the hospital.

Zach Griffin's car was rear-ended before being struck by a school bus on Route 543.

The collision left 16-year-old Blake Elliott dead and many others injured.

Griffin was helicoptered to the hospital and remained there until last week.

Both, Griffin and Elliott, attended C. Milton Wright High School together.

Several fundraisers have been held following the tragic incident to raise money for their families.

