Killing puts Edgewood in the crosshairs

EDGEWOOD, Md. — What’s historically been an active neighborhood for criminal activity, Brookside Drive in Edgewood, lived up to that billing on Friday night when gun shots rang out.

“It was about 12 or 14 of them altogether,” a neighbor hold us who did not wish to be identified for his own safety, “It sounded like two distinct… no, they were gunshots, and I was a little worried, because I’d just put my two boys to bed.”

Deputies responded to reports of shootings at both Grempler Way and Eloise Lane in under a minute’s time.

“Upon arrival, we found one victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound and very soon after that, we found the second victim suffering from a gunshot wound who had also passed away on scene down there,” said Col. William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased has since been identified as 20-year-old Bryan Burrows Jr. and an unidentified victim who is 22 has been treated and released after suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

RELATED: Man dead, another injured in double shooting in Harford County

Meanwhile, the shooter or shooters remain at large.

In the aftermath of the killing, a number of disparaging remarks about Edgewood popped up on social media.

‘The armpit of Harford County,’ ‘population control running its course,’ and ‘Welcome to Edgewood aka little Baltimore’ to cite a few of them.

“So we’ve made a lot of progress in Edgewood and the community, itself, has made a lot of progress in Edgewood,” responded Davis, “and, no, those assertions that Edgewood being little Baltimore is certainly not fair. Edgewood is full of good people in our community that do a lot of good things for the community.”

While the majority of calls for service to the police come from Edgewood, Davis says it’s because there’s a larger concentration of people there and it’s located along Interstate 95 where crime is more prevalent up and down the Northeast Corridor.

“Little areas like this, but I mean Havre de Grace. There were two shootings in Havre de Grace within one week,” pointed out the man who lives near the double shooting, “so we can say Havre de Grace is a nicer, financial area, but there was only one shooting here and there were two in Havre de Grace.”