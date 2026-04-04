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Man dead, another injured in double shooting in Harford County

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WMAR
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HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Harford County Friday night.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive in Edgewood for a report of a shooting.

Deputies arrived and found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder/neck.

He was taken to a hospital where his condition is unknown.

Police say they found an additional victim in the roadway in the 1900 block of Eloise Lane. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Bryan Burrows, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both men knew each other and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with additional information should contact 443-567-7201.

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