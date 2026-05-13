Jarettsville restaurant to hold fundraiser for family of 18-year-old killed in car crash

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Since 18-year-old Ryan Duvall died in a single-car crash in early May, the community has rallied around his family, including businesses like J'ville Grille in Jarrettsville.

The restaurant will hold a fundraising event to help support the family.

General Manager Nicole Chappell heard of Duvall's death almost immediately.

"It's unimaginable. I have four kids myself, and I don't even want to imagine what these families are going through," Chappell said.

She told WMAR-2 News that Duvall was part of the Jarrettsville area, a tight-knit community.

So she jumped into action to plan a music fundraiser for Saturday.

The fundraiser will also benefit the family of Gene Smith, who was killed on a motorcycle on Route 1 the same night as Ryan Duvall and the other boys.

Local artists will be playing all day, along with raffles, with a portion of all sales donated to both families.

"Us as a community are just trying to do what we can to show them that they have support. Even though it's not going to make anything better or bring anything back, it just shows them that there are people here willing to help them," Chappell said.

Giving back isn't new to J'ville Grille.

"On an ongoing basis, at Christmas time we do a big Christmas raffle and 50/50 where we raise money for the local schools and give it to them for their child assistance funds," Chappell explained.

Other local businesses will also pitch in, including Jarrettsville Creamery, Jarvis Appliance, and White Ford Barber.

Head to J'Ville Grille's Facebook page to see the full list of musicians and people who donated towards the event.