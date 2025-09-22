Parkville restaurant raises funds for teen injured in Harford County crash

PARKVILLE, Md. — A Parkville restaurant is rallying community support for a teenager seriously injured in a deadly Harford County crash last week.

Pappas Restaurant on Taylor Avenue in Parkville is collecting donations for Zach Griffin and his family during Monday night's Ravens game, and all of the week of September 22nd.

The restaurant set up a family tip jar, and is donating a percentage of sales during the Ravens' Monday Night game, to help with immediate expenses and long-term medical needs.

Griffin remains hospitalized recovering from injuries sustained in Thursday's crash on Route 543. Sheriff's deputies said the car Griffin was driving which was waiting to turn left, was rear-ended and pushed into the path of a school bus.

The crash killed 16-year-old Blake Elliott, who continues to be remembered by her high school classmates.

"We know they have some immediate expenses, obviously the parents are going to be out of work for a little while to be with their son while he's in the hospital during his surgeries and recovery. So we wanted to get some cash in hand for them for that," said Jeanie Nesbit, general manager of Pappas Parkville.

Nesbit said Griffin's father works for one of the restaurant's vendors.

“When we realized who it was," Nesbit explained, "and that his son was in this accident, it was an immediate thought process that, what can we do? So we want to put this tip jar out, we want to have it out here all week for anybody who is in this area, I know we’re once-removed from Bel Air, but it still hits home.”

The restaurant is accepting cash donations or checks made out to the family. A GoFundMe campaign has also been established for the Griffin family, as well as for the Elliott family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.