'Fortunately, the juvenile... was able to scream, cause a commotion, and run away'

BEL AIR, Md. — Bel Air police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a child by the neck Saturday afternoon in the Majors Choice neighborhood.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police say a girl was walking along the sidewalk on Majors Choice Drive near a pond when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her neck. The suspect was possibly parked nearby with the rear hatch of his car open at the time.

The girl was able to escape, and WMAR-2 News learned she ran to a neighbor's home for help.

Suspect sought after child grabbed by neck in Bel Air neighborhood Suspect sought after child grabbed by neck in Bel Air neighborhood

Kevin Edelmann said the distraught young girl arrived at his door after the assault.

"She came in where my wife was sitting in the living room. Screaming, absolutely hysterical, looking for help, saying she was attacked," Edelmann said.

Edelmann's wife called 911, he told WMAR-2 News.

Bel Air Police Sgt. Sergio D'Alto said the girl's quick thinking helped her get away safely.

"Fortunately, the juvenile had her wits about her, was able to scream, cause a commotion, and run away," Sgt. D'Alto said.

Police describe the suspect as a man possibly in his 30s with brown hair, a beard and a thin build. He may have been wearing a ballcap during the incident.

READ MORE: Police search for stranger who grabbed young girl from behind by the neck in Bel Air

D'Alto said patrols in the neighborhood have been increased and asked the public for help.

With school out and children home, police are urging everyone to remain vigilant.

"We're asking for the public's help and any video footage, ring camera footage, anything suspicious in the area. We've stepped up patrols in that neighborhood," D'Alto said.

Edelmann said the incident stands out in an otherwise safe area.

"99.9% of the time I'm very comfortable. It's very safe, you know, it's, it's this one outlier that drives concern," Edelmann said.

Anyone with video footage or information about the incident is asked to contact Bel Air police.

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