Police search for stranger who grabbed young girl from behind by the neck in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — Police in Bel Air are searching for a man who allegedly grabbed a child from behind by the neck on Saturday.

It happened sometime between 4:30 and 5pm along Majors Choice Drive near the community pond.

Screams from the young girl prompted the suspect to flee, allowing the victim to escape.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a white or gray SUV, possibly with a rear hatchback.

Police say he may have been wearing a baseball style cap at the time.

Residents in the area are urged to review any doorbell or Ring camera footage between that time frame.

Anyone with information should call 410-638-4500.