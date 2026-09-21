Jarrettsville Furniture closes after warehouse fire does $1M in damage

JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — A family-owned furniture business on Federal Hill Road has closed after a fire destroyed its warehouse Sunday evening.

Jarrettsville Furniture, which has operated since 1972, suffered an estimated $1 million in damage to the warehouse and its contents. Investigators say one of the owners had been preparing an art project for an upcoming festival inside the warehouse when something ignited the flames.

Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said the cause remains under investigation.

"We're looking at possible spontaneous combustion," Alkire said. "Is there lithium-ion batteries? Because they were within the furniture that was nearby there. So we're looking at a variety of things."

The owner said most of the furniture in the warehouse was awaiting shipping, and in some instances, buyers had waited months for it to arrive.

The store's 35,000-square-foot showroom sustained only minimal smoke and water damage, thanks to the owner's actions as she evacuated.

"When she discovered the fire, she immediately called 911. She got out," Alkire said. "Thank God she had the wherewithal, as she was leaving, she actually closed the fire doors."

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