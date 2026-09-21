Hyattsville man charged in $1 million fraud scheme targeting dozens of seniors

The U.S. Attorney's office announced that a Hyattsville man faces charges in connection with a fraud scheme that targeted dozens of senior citizens.

Roy Davis is charged in a criminal complaint with bank fraud and accused of stealing more than $1 million through fraudulent ATM withdrawals.

According to court documents, in May 2023, Davis obtained personally identifiable information for numerous customers of a financial institution.

Davis changed the mailing addresses connected to the victims’ accounts to addresses he controlled in Maryland. He then ordered debit cards in the victims’ names and used them to make ATM withdrawals and direct purchases.

The documents say he defrauded more than 40 victims, targeting senior citizens who averaged 81 years old. Additionally, Davis obtained and used debit cards that belonged to small businesses, deceased individuals, and a charter school.

He also used victims’ debit cards to purchase more than $100,000 in luxury fashion items.

If convicted, Davis faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

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