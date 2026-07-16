Construction and demolition of the former Macy's Harford Mall site to start next week

BEL AIR, Md. — Demolition of the former Macy's at Harford Mall is set to begin next week.

SJC Ventures announced that interior demolition will start on July 22, with the demolition of the entire building shortly thereafter. Fencing has been put around the property this week to prepare for the construction to start.

Busch Construction, based in Fulton, will disconnect the building from the mall and then tear it down without using any explosives or wrecking-ball equipment.

The new space will be called Derby Place, and is anchored by Whole Foods. The former department store and nearly 95,000 square feet of property will be turned into a pedestrian-friendly destination featuring restaurants, high-end retail, and pocket parks woven throughout the development.

Construction is expected to start this winter with first tenant openings projected for spring 2028.

Eggspectations, Shake Shack, VEG ER for Pets are some retailers that have already signed leases for the property,

A separate developer will begin construction on 249 multi-family residential units this fall, creating a live-work-shop environment in the heart of Harford County.

CBL Properties, a national shopping mall owner, still owns the remainder of the mall property and will be redeveloping it on a separate schedule.