Construction on former Macy's location at Harford Mall to begin this summer

BEL AIR, Md. — Construction on the former Macy's site at Harford Mall is set to begin in early July, transforming the space into a new mixed-use center called Derby Place.

Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures is purchasing the property from CBL Properties for the project. Derby Place will be anchored by a 35,000-square-foot organic grocer, accompanied by 48,000 square feet for luxury boutiques, restaurants, and shops. While no specific grocer has been announced, a leasing map refers to the space as an "organic food market."

The development will be pedestrian-friendly, featuring pocket parks interspersed among the businesses. A separate developer is expected to begin construction on the residential portion of the project this fall, which will include 249 multi-family units.

“We are confident this will help solidify Bel Air as the centerpiece of Harford County and become an asset the community can be proud of,” said Jeff Garrison, principal at SJC Ventures. “We look forward to the day this is a fully cohesive property with greenspace and are excited to be a part of the next step in making that happen.”

The first tenants are projected to open for business in spring 2028.

In recent months, new tenants have opened on the Tollgate Road side of the mall property, including THB Bagelry & Deli and Wonder Food Hall.