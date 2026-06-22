Derby Place development adds popular breakfast chain to former Macy's space at Harford Mall

BEL AIR, Md. — Eggspectations, a restaurant known for its comfort food and craft cocktails, has signed on as the latest tenant for Derby Place, the mixed-use development replacing the former Macy's at Harford Mall.

The chain will open its sixth state location in spring 2028, joining previously announced tenants Shake Shack and VEG ER for Pets at the Baltimore Pike and Veterans Memorial Highway site.

Derby Place, anchored by Whole Foods, will transform the former department store space into a pedestrian-friendly destination featuring restaurants, high-end retail, and pocket parks woven throughout the development.

Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures plans to break ground on the commercial portion in early July. A separate developer will begin construction on 249 multi-family residential units this fall, creating a live-work-shop environment in the heart of Harford County.

The project represents a significant reinvestment in the aging mall property, bringing new dining and shopping options.