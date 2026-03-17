BEL AIR, Md. — Bel Air’s homegrown singer Brooks Rosser came back home to watch his journey to become America’s favorite singer.

WATCH: Brooks Rosser joins American Idol watch party in Bel Air Brooks Rosser joins American Idol watch party in Bel Air

Rosser’s journey on national TV continued Monday with his fight to make it in the top 14.

This time, Rosser is getting to watch with family and friends in Bel Air at Das Bierhalle.

His loved ones couldn’t hold back their excitement when seeing him perform.

His best friends Derek Lloyd and Denis Burris told WMAR-2 News how proud they are to see their friend living his dream.

“The amount that I believed in him and then he didn’t believe in himself all the way. It’s been nice to see him finally see what he could be," Lloyd said.

“It’s one of the coolest things ever to see one of your best friends doing that, so I’m extremely proud of him, and out of anyone I know, he deserves it, so I’m really proud of him; it’s been really cool," Burris told us.

There are three ways you can vote for Brooks to make it to the top 14.

Head to American Idol's social media pages on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook and comment "BROOKS" on the official voting post.

You can also head to American Idol's website and text "10" to 21523.

The limit is 10 votes per person, per method.

Another Maryland native, Rae Boyd, will be performing next Monday.

