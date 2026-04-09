Annie's Playground in Fallston to close for a week for repairs

FALLSTON, Md. — Annie's Playground in Fallston will be closed next week for maintenance, according to the Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The popular park will be closed from Monday, April 13, through Friday, April 17, as crews work to seal the rubber playground surface.

It was closed in March of 2025 to fix cracks in the playground's structure. The section for younger children was reopened about a month later, while the section for 5-12-year-olds reopened in June 2025, after a safety inspection.

Annie's Playground was built to honor 6-year-old Annie Cumpston after she was killed by a hit-and-run driver back in 2003.

It underwent a $1.5 million renovation in 2023.

