Annie's Playground reopens after undergoing $1.5 million in renovations

BEL AIR, Md. — Annie's Playground was built to honor 6-year-old Annie Cumpston after she was killed by a hit-and-run driver back in 2003.

On Wednesday the newly remodeled playground in Fallston reopened.

Annie's Playground at Edgeley Grove Park underwent a $1.5 million renovation.

That includes a tree-house with an elephant-shaped slide, a rock wall, a variety of swings, gliders, and catwalks.

The playground was originally built in 2005.

Annie's dad was at the reopening.

"Annie's up there. She's smiling down. She's got her wings over us. She's looking over us all. And that's what it's all about. She's here. She's here. I don't even think twice," said Tom Cumpston.

The renovation to the 2 to 5-year-olds section was completed last spring.