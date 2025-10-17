On the Eastern Shore, Christopher Parsley's memory looms large

CENTREVILLE, Md. — On Maryland's Eastern Shore, it's not uncommon to find four letters on the backs of cars: LLCP - 'Long Live Christopher Parsley.'

Parsley, 19, was a local high school graduate. He enjoyed working on his truck, and worked on the water, Sheriff Gary Hofmann told WMAR-2 News.

"This case is really shaking Queen Anne's County," Hofmann said, because this is something that doesn't happen here."

On Centreville Road, between Route 301 and Route 50, Parsley was at a house party on June 1.

"This party was kind of one of those things where, it was posted on social media, put out there on different social media platforms. And when you do that, you're going to end up getting a lot of people from a lot of different areas that show up at this," Hofmann said.

Parsley died at the scene. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

After four months of investigating, involving witness statements and electronic communications, a grand jury indicted three people in connection with Parsley's death: 19-year-old Kamryn Andrews from Seaford, Delaware; 20-year-old James Lawson from Queenstown; and 27-year-old Travis Lissau from Centreville.

The suspects face serious charges including manslaughter, assault and second-degree murder.

Queen Anne's investigators enlisted help from several other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Chesapeake Bay Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the Maryland State Police.

The 'LLCP' bumper stickers are still noticeable on the road.

WMAR A car in Centreville displays the 'LLCP' bumper sticker.

"I think that's very important, because he's not forgotten in our community. But I'm also disappointed, to a degree, in the people that were there, in not having the faith and trust in law enforcement, or just doing the right thing coming forward for their friend," Hofmann said.

The case is not closed, Hofmann said. The sheriff's office continues to seek additional witnesses who may have information about the shooting.

"We know there are a lot more witnesses out there that saw stuff. We know that there are people that were at that party, that are, for some reason afraid to come forward or don't want to give us information. And we're still soliciting that help from our community," Hofmann said.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office has an anonymous tip line at 410-758-6666 for anyone with information about the case.

