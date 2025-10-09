Three arrested in connection to Queenstown house party shooting that killed 19-year-old

19-year-old Kamryn Andrews, 20-year-old James Lawson, and 27-year-old Travis Lissau have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Christopher Parsley, according to Queen Anne's County Police.

All three men are currently being held without bond.

This shooting occurred on June 1st, 2025, at 1:15am. Officers arrived at the 1500 block of Centreville Road in Queenstown, MD, for a report of shots fired at a house party.

At the scene, officers found 19-year-old Christopher Parsley with a gunshot wound.

The deputies tried to save his life, but he would be later pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched in collaboration with the FBI, the Baltimore-Annapolis Field Office, the Chesapeake Bay Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)—the Baltimore Eastern Shore Field Office, the Maryland State Police, and other agencies.

The case was brought before a Queen Anne’s County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned indictments, and on October 6, 2025, arrest warrants were issued for:

1. Kamryn Andrews, 19, of Seaford, DE 1. Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (2 counts), Manslaughter, Assault 1st Degree (4 counts), Assault 2nd Degree (4 counts), Reckless Endangerment (4 counts), Firearm Used in the Commission of a Crime of Violence (4 counts), Handgun on Person (2 counts), Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm as a Minor.

2. James Lawson, 20, of Queenstown, MD 1. Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (4 counts), Manslaughter, Assault 1st Degree (5 counts), Assault 2nd Degree (5 counts), Reckless Endangerment (5 counts), Firearm Used in the Commission of a Crime of Violence (5 counts), Conspiracy to Alter Physical Evidence to Avoid Criminal Prosecution, Handgun on Person (2 counts), Loaded Handgun on Person, Possession of a Firearm as a Minor, Possession of a Firearm Without a Serial Number.

3. Travis Lissau, 27, of Centreville, MD 1. Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (4 counts), Manslaughter, Assault 1st Degree (5 counts), Assault 2nd Degree (5 counts), Reckless Endangerment (5 counts), Firearm Used in the Commission of a Crime of Violence (5 counts), Conspiracy to Alter Physical Evidence to Avoid Criminal Prosecution, Loaded Handgun on Person (2 counts), Possession of a Firearm Without a Serial Number.

The investigation into the death of Christopher Parsley remains ongoing. Investigators continue to seek information from the public and encourage anyone who may have details related to this case to contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666 or email Sheriff-Info@qac.org.

