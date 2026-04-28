Highway worker sitting in car killed in a Somerset County crash, marking the second death in three days

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. — 70-year-old MDOT employee Dipakkumar Patel was killed in a crash in Somerset County on Tuesday.

The accident happened around 12:40pm.

This is the second time in three days that a highway worker has been killed in an accident.

On Saturday 40-year-old Robert Dempsey of Ellicott City was pronounced dead after a fatal crash in Prince George's County Saturday per Maryland State Police.

According to Maryland State Police, Patel was sitting inside a marked Maryland Department of Transportation Ford Fusion on Route 13 working on a highway maintenance project.

A Dodge Caravan driven by 31-year-old Amanda Correa for unknown reasons hit the back of Patel's vehicle. Patel had a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Patel was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical service personnel from Somerset County.

Correa, along with Patel's passenger, were hospitalized.

Lanes are closed on northbound US 13 at Revels Neck Road for the crash investigation. Personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration are currently on scene assisting with lane closures and detours.

The results of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the State’s Attorney in Somerset County for review. The Maryland State Police Crash Team leads the active and ongoing investigation.

