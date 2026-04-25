Highway worker setting up traffic cones killed in fatal Capital Beltway crash in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY, Md. — Highway worker 40-year-old Robert Dempsey of Ellicott City was pronounced dead after a fatal crash in Prince George's County Saturday per Maryland State Police.

Around noon, on Saturday, Maryland State Police would arrive at the inner loop of Capital Beltway MD route 414 in response to an accident involving two vehicles.

The initial investigation revealed Dempsey was outside of his emergency work vehicle setting up cones for traffic control when he was hit by a Mazda CX5 traveling on the ramp from St. Barnabas Road.

41-year-old Joshua Anderson was driving the Mazda CX5 and was later hospitalized.

There were no other injuries reported. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Lanes were closed for nearly five hours for the crash investigation. Assistance on scene was provided by emergency medical services personnel from Prince George’s County and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation.

