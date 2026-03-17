Maryland is one step closer to creating a blue catfish pet food market

ANNAPOLIS — A bill that would allow watermen to catch and sell more blue catfish is closer to reality.

The Mitigation Action and Watermen Support Act (MAWS) would create a 2-year pilot program to incentivize watermen to catch blue catfish.

We first told you about the bipartisan bill in July of 2025.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed the MAWS Act, co-sponsored by Reps. Sarah Elfreth of Maryland and Rob Wittman of Virginia.

CBF Senior Policy Director Keisha Sedlacek issued the following statement.



“Blue catfish are a major threat to the Bay and the fish, crabs, and other species that call it home. This bill provides a resourceful solution to address this threat.

Under the bill, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Chesapeake Bay Office would launch a two-year pilot program.

The program would give grants to pet and animal food manufacturers to buy blue catfish from watermen or processors.

The program would also gather data on how the fishery benefits the Bay’s fish and crabs.



“The more blue catfish watermen catch, the better for the Bay. Standing up a new market for invasive blue catfish as pet food will complement the growing demand for delicious wild-caught Chesapeake catfish that people are already enjoying

Blue catfish comprise up to 75% of the total fish weight in some Chesapeake rivers.

Blue catfish feed on struggling native species like menhaden, striped bass, shad, and blue crabs.

Restaurants in Maryland have worked to add blue catfish to their menu, but this bill will get more of those fish out of Maryland's waterways.