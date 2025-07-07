Could pet food be the answer to the blue catfish problem in the Chesapeake Bay?

The Chesapeake Bay has a lot of blue catfish, and that's a problem.

Now, lawmakers have a plan to see if the invasive fish can be used as pet food.

A bipartisan bill, introduced in Congress, is aimed at getting blue catfish out of the bay and into the pet food industry.

Blue catfish have no natural predators in the Chesapeake Bay, can live up to 20 years, and weigh up to 100 pounds. They prey on economically important species like blue crabs, rockfish, striped bass, and oysters.

WATCH: Local chefs working to add blue catfish to local menus Putting the invasive blue catfish on restaurant menus

The Mitigation Action and Watermen Support (MAWS) Act would create a 2-year pilot program to incentivize watermen to catch blue catfish.

"Invasive blue catfish pose a direct ecological and economic threat to our Bay, which is why I am introducing the bipartisan MAWS Act alongside Congressman Wittman to address the damage inflicted by blue catfish, while also strengthening our local seafood economy and providing a new source of protein to pets nationwide," said Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth.

Watermen would catch the fish, be paid a fair rate, and the fish would be processed to be used in dog and cat food, as well as farm feed and aquaculture.

The program would collect data on ecological and economic impacts while developing transportation, processing, and manufacturing structures for a sustainable market.

Hear how a new bill would turn invasive blue catfish into pet food New bill would turn invasive catfish into pet food

“The Pet Food Institute, whose members make the vast majority of dog and cat food and treats in the U.S., is proud to endorse the MAWS Act, which establishes a pilot program enabling pet food makers to use Chesapeake Bay blue catfish as a high-quality ingredient in complete and balanced cat and dog food,” said the Pet Food Institute’s president and CEO, Dana Brooks.

The American Feed Industry Association, American Sportfishing Association, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and the National Aquarium also support the MAWS Act.

"Blue catfish pose a clear and present danger to valuable native Bay species like blue crabs and striped bass. Finding and standing up new markets for this invasive species, like the pet and animal food industry, is essential to keeping its numbers in check. So is ensuring that it makes economic sense for watermen to catch them," said Keisha Sedlacek, Chesapeake Bay Foundation Federal Director.

"The Chesapeake Bay is the beating heart of Maryland," Congressman Hoyer said. "We have a responsibility to look after the Bay, its ecosystems, and the communities that it sustains. I'm proud to join my friend Sarah Elfreth – a longtime advocate for the Chesapeake Bay – on this vital legislation to protect the health of our public waters."