Boardwalk Rock: Nickelback, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe taking over Ocean City this May

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City is quickly becoming a live music haven.

Last year a pair of huge multi-day events attracted thousands of fans.

In September the second annual Oceans Calling Festival featured headliners like Blink-182, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band.

That was followed up by Country Calling, anchored by A-list musicians such as Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Martina McBride.

Since turnout was so successful, Ocean City is hosting yet another star studded concert in 2025, called Boardwalk Rock.

This one will be held May 17-18, with some of rock's biggest names taking the stage.

Bands already advertised to appear include Nickelback, Shinedown, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Alice Cooper, 3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels, Three Days Grace, Night Ranger, Puddle of Mudd, Trapt, and Everclear.

Two day tickets can be purchased here for as low as $240 or single day passes for $165.