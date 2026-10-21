Dundalk man pleads guilty to painting swastikas on headstones at Baltimore County Jewish cemetery

A Dundalk man pleaded guilty to federal vandalism charges stemming from an incident in which he spray-painted swastikas on headstones at a Baltimore County cemetery.

36-year-old George Horn admitted he targeted the Ohr Knesseth Israel Anshe Sfard Cemetery because it is Jewish.

According to his plea, Horn used black spray paint to deface multiple gravestones in July 2023. Cemetery caretakers discovered 12 gravestones with swastikas and other symbols.

Despite efforts to clean the stones, some had to be replaced because outlines of the swastikas could not be removed.

Federal prosecutors uncovered evidence that included video of Horn spray-painting the headstones, as well as a journal containing references to Nazism and white supremacy.

Horn faces up to three years in prison when he is sentenced in January.

The Ohr Knesseth Israel Anshe Sfard Cemetery in Dundalk dates back to the late 19th century.

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