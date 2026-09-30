$25.7M Ocean City beach restoration planned after nor’easter causes significant erosion

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A $25.7 million beach restoration project is coming to Ocean City as crews prepare to repair erosion from the recent nor’easter.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will add nearly one million cubic yards of sand to restore the beach to its designed elevation.

The sand will come from Weaver Shoal, more than seven miles offshore of Ocean City. Work is expected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027.

The beach restoration was already scheduled before the storm, but the Army Corps says the timing will allow crews to address the recent erosion.

Ocean City’s beaches are typically replenished every four years. The last renourishment project was completed in 2021.

The project is expected to be finished before Memorial Day 2027 to limit impacts on beachgoers and businesses.

The Army Corps says Ocean City’s beach, seawall and dune system are designed to help protect the town from storm surge, flooding and erosion.

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