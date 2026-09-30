Food truck owners fight back against Anne Arundel County bill that could limit their operations

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Dozens of food truck businesses in Anne Arundel County are pushing back against restrictions buried in a proposed county bill that owners say could threaten their livelihoods.

Food truck operators discovered the restrictions within Bill 61-26, a 239-page bill proposed by the Anne Arundel County Council. A small section of the bill would limit food truck operations to three days a week, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Last week, business owners learned the way they operate may have to change if the bill passes.

"We had no idea it was way out of left field. We weren't expecting this because we operate at least the food trucks that are in our community operate with respect and with gratitude towards the community,"says, Rosa Gargano Hagan, owner of Pasta la vista and Wanna Pizza This food truck.

Many owners say the restrictions would make it nearly impossible to sustain their businesses.

"We go into the communities we go to both HOA and non-HOA communities that have invited us since the pandemic so we rely on their community to remain in business," Rudy Adriano says.

For some, the financial impact would be immediate and severe.

"You can't work three days a week and support your family and pay your bills and then to put those restrictions on us we have employees how are we supposed to be able to have our employees support themselves with three days a week? I mean our minds were going in every direction," one owner said.

For Rudy and Roxanne Adriano, the stakes are especially personal. The couple has operated Jeno's Steaks food truck since 2016 as the family's sole source of income.

"And providing health insurance for us and our two daughters is very important to us since the age of two my oldest daughter Lillian has had seizures. She's 18 next month she has brain surgery. Jeno's steaks pays for her health insurance," Rudy Adriano said.

The Adrianos say the bill's restrictions would also affect the workers who depend on them.

"To have somebody tell us how many days we can work where we can work what else are they gonna try to put on us? How am I gonna support my family? How am I gonna support the four other families that Jeno's steaks make sure they pay their mortgage or their rent every month," Adriano said.

Food truck owners have come together to propose amendments to the bill. A Change.org petition opposing the restrictions has also been launched.

Bill 61-26 is scheduled for a final vote Monday, Oct. 5.

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