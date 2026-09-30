More sunshine and warmth Wednesday

Good morning, happy Wednesday.

The last day of September is looking great! Sunshine moves in a little easier today, with temperatures rising to the 80s by late afternoon. Dry conditions continue today and over the next few. The weekend brings cooler air and rain to the forecast. Next week starts off blustery and cold.

Overnight

Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday

A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A chance of showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 60.