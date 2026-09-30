Maryland gets $9M to build statewide career planning system for more than 600,000 students

Maryland has been awarded $9 million in federal funding to help students explore careers and plan for life after high school.

The three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education will fund a statewide career exploration system for more than 600,000 Maryland students.

As part of the program, students in grades 7 through 12 will be able to create six-year plans and keep track of their skills, credentials, experiences and progress through a secure digital portfolio known as a "learner wallet."

The funding will also expand work-based learning opportunities, including internships, registered apprenticeships, student-run businesses, and other projects.

More than half of the $9 million will go directly to local school districts, according to the governor's office. All Maryland school systems are expected to participate in the career exploration system by the end of the grant's third year.

Governor Wes Moore said the goal is to better connect students with higher education and career opportunities. State Superintendent Carey Wright said the program will help connect classroom learning with high-demand careers.

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