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Suspect in Elkton Walmart fire taken into custody

Elkton Walmart fire
Maryland State Fire Marshal via Walmart
Elkton Walmart fire
Posted

ELKTON, Md. — The man suspected of setting a fire inside a Walmart last month was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday morning.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says that 36-year-old Anthony J. Rhodes, of Berlin, New Jersey, was taken into custody after being identified as the suspect.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Thief set fire inside Elkton Walmart as 'diversion' to break into jewelry counter

Rhodes is facing multiple arson and explosive-related charges.

Investigators found video footage showing a man using camping fuel and boxes of fireworks to start the fire, then breaking into the jewelry counter and stealing nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise.

While investigators noted that the Jefferson University Baseball T-shirt the man was wearing helped them identify Rhodes as a suspect, they also noted he had no connection to the university.

While the damage from the fire was originally estimated at around $5,000, Walmart now estimates that the inventory lost resulting from the fire has totaled $10 million.

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