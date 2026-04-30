Police: Thief set fire inside Elkton Walmart as 'diversion' to break into jewelry counter

ELKTON, Md. — Someone set a fire inside the Walmart Supercenter in Elkton on Wednesday night.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal believes it was all done to divert attention so the thief could break into the store's jewelry counter.

Flames broke out around 7pm near the boys clothing section.

Maryland State Fire Marshal via Walmart

Investigators discovered camp fuel and fireworks were used to ignite a merchandise shelf.

Luckily crews extinguished the fire in minutes, despite the store's sprinkler system not going off.

"Although the store was equipped with fire sprinklers, investigators determined they did not activate because the fire did not reach the temperature required to properly activate them," the Fire Marshal explained.

Unfortunately while the store was being evacuated, the arsonist was able to steal some items before taking off on a motorcycle without license plates.

Pictures show the suspect masked wearing glasses with a Walmart-style vest, and Under Armour Jefferson University Baseball shirt underneath.

Maryland State Fire Marshal via Walmart The man pictured is believed to have started a fire inside the Elkton Walmart before running off with stolen merchandise

It's estimated the fire and theft resulted in $5,000 worth of damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal at 410-386-3050.