North East community mourns 13-year-old killed in Thursday hit-and-run

NORTH EAST, Md. — His 14-month-old great grandson, Dominic, is precious cargo, and Tom Herrington knows from past experience the risk as both of them crossed Route 272 at Rogers Road in North East.

“Before I even got to the first intersection, that part of the road, the light done switched on me already,” Herrington said. “I’m stuck out there in the middle with the light turned green already.”

It was here at the same intersection where 13-year-old Mollie Broadbent stepped out into the road early Thursday on her way to North East Middle School and was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

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Friends have erected a makeshift memorial to the teen and are supporting her grieving family.

“They’re doing like a (fundraiser) and they’re doing a meal train for them,” said Amanda Swain, a family friend. “I mean they’re obviously setting up a memorial for them. It’s really sad. They’re like the nicest family. The mom is a bus driver in the community. She takes care of everyone else’s kids and now, this happened to her child. It’s really sad.”

The online fundraiser is through a website called *spotfund and by mid-day Friday, it had drawn more than $17,000 worth of donations.

Meanwhile, police located the vehicle and its driver who left the scene a short time after the accident and charges are pending, but in the court of public opinion, the fact he failed to render aid to the teen has drawn strong condemnation.

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“It blows my mind. I just can’t even believe it,” said Swain.

“To just drive away?” we asked.

“Yes, just drive away,” she responded, “How do you do that? I just think of my daughter, if that were to happen to her, like I would do something very bad to that person. It’s sad.”