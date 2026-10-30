This week in Matter for Mallory: Missing mail and surprise tax bills

This week, Mallory investigates how an Annapolis woman went six months without receiving important mail after the Postal Service incorrectly marked her as having moved. Plus, Baltimore homeowners are questioning unexpected property tax bills for charges dating back as far as 2013.

📬 She never moved, but her mail disappeared for six months

Bills, bank statements, and even a mail-in ballot were returned to sender after USPS incorrectly marked an Annapolis woman as having moved. Despite repeated attempts to fix the problem, her mail delivery remained disrupted for six months. After Mallory contacted USPS, the agency canceled the order and is investigating how it happened.

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Bills, bank statements and ballot returned for six months after USPS incorrectly marked woman as moved

🏠 Baltimore homeowners hit with surprise tax bills dating back 13 years

Imagine getting a property tax bill for charges you thought were settled more than a decade ago. Baltimore homeowners are receiving unexpected notices ranging from just 53 cents to nearly $1,300. The city says the balances are from previous years, but residents are questioning why they're only hearing about them now.

Baltimore homeowners receive surprise tax bills dating back 13 years

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💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week: Check Holiday Return Policies

Starting holiday shopping early? Check return deadlines before buying gifts. Some retailers extend their return windows for the holidays, but others don't.